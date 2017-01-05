10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, January 6-8

Dance Floor (Photo: pitanga_cherry on Thinkstock)

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to see what has been going on across Northeast Ohio. Maybe you want to get out of the house this weekend.

Whatever you choose to do, you might want to check out some things that are happening across Northeast Ohio.

Comeon People Dance Party

What: Bring your all to the dance floor the first weekend of 2017. It's a dance party that is all about the music, moves and the company.

Where: BOP STOP 2920 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland Ohio

When: January 6

Ohio RV Supershow

What: You can travel with your home on wheels. Check out more than 600 RVs, including tents campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.

Where: International Exposition Center, One IX Center Drive Cleveland Ohio.

When: January 4-8

Sledding & Snowflakes at Geauga Park District

What: Participate in activities such as snowshoeing, bring your sled for a ride, learn about winter wildlife and enjoy winter crafts and games.

Where: Orchard Hills Park Lodge, 11240 Caves Road, Chesterland Ohio.

When: January 7

Today’s Bride Wedding Show

What: Shop the latest in bridal gowns, view wedding pictures, cake galleries and meet with more than 125 wedding vendors.

Where: John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St, Akron Ohio

When: January 8

Wild about winter

What: Experience an animal scavenger hunt, try to navigate the Subnivean maze, or make a snow flea to see how far it can jump.

Where: Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road Sharon Center, Ohio

When: January 6

Rhapsody in Blue The Cleveland Orchestra

What: Witness one of the most acclaimed performing ensembles in the world

Where: Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Ohio

When: January 5-7

The Rink at Wade Oval

What: Learn to play hockey for free!!! No registration is required and all equipment is provided.

Where: Wade Oval, 10820 East Blvd Cleveland, Ohio

When: January 6-8

Our Global Kitchen: Food, Nature, Culture

What: See favorite meals from around the world, smell powerful scents and discover farming method and cookware.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland

When: January 6-8

The crossing: David Lang’s “Lifespan”

What: A Hadean-period rock sample hangs from a ceiling and is played by three vocalists whistling and breathing, which moves the rock like a pendulum.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: January 6-8

Disney on Ice

What: Celebrate the most memorable Disney tales with all your favorite characters in Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Court in Cleveland

When: January 6-15

