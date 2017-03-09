10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend March 10-12

The weekend is here again, which usually means time to relax or time for some fun activities with the youngsters.

We've got you covered on how to keep the entire family busy this weekend. Check out some of the events going on around your community.

Luncheon Fashion Show

What: The Strongsville Historical Society Luncheon receipts will be targeted to restoration and renovation of projects in the Historic Village.

Where: Don’s Pomeroy House at 13664 Pearl Rd in Strongsville

When: March 11

10th Annual ART and ALE

What: Taste some of crafted brews from some of Ohio’s best brewmakers, and round it off with some of the regions best local food.

Where: Akron Art Museum at 1 South High Street in Akron

When: March 10

FREE Kid’s Open Art Studio

What: This is an opportunity for the entire family to show off their artistic skills for FREE!

Where: Shore Cultural Centre at 291 E. 222nd Street in Euclid

When: March 11

Ballet Excel Ohio presents "The Little Mermaid and USO Radio Show"

What: Based on the children classic, Ballet Excel Ohio’s feature ballet of “The Little Mermaid” is a modified version of the Hans Christian Anderson original.

Where: Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S Main St in Akron

When: March 11

Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast

What: Satisfy yourself with a healthy breakfast and then head out to the Sugaring Camp to learn about tree tapping the maple sugar and experience oxen demonstrations.

Where: Hale Farm & Village at 2686 Oak Hill Road in Bath

When: March 11, 12, 18, 19

Kent State holds a FREE 12-Hour Knit-A-Thon for those in need

What: Join the students, faculty and staff at Kent State University to promote the use of yarn arts, including loom knitting, needle knitting and crochet to create warm items for people in the community.

Where: 4th floor of Kent State University Library at 800 E Summit Street in Kent

When: March 10

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Akron

Where: Main Street between Cedar and Bowery streets in downtown Akron

When: March 11 at noon



Grape Escape Wine- Tasting Excursion Celebrity Wines

What: Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a two-hour wine-tasting excursion on the train. You will be introduced to 5 different wines, each served with chef-prepared hors d’ oeuvres.

Where: 7 p.m. from the Akron Northside Station of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

When: March 11

2017 Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

What: Enjoy a day out shopping a variety of local artists and crafters. The event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade pieces.

Where: Federated Church Family Life Center at 16349 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township

When: March 11- 12

FREE Catch a Leprechaun at Lakeview Park

What: participate in this fun leprechaun trap-building program. Craft supplies will be provided.

Where: Lakeview Park at 1800 West Erie Ave in Lorain

When: March 11

