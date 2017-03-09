10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend March 10-12

The weekend is here again, which usually means time to relax or time for some fun activities with the youngsters.
We've got you covered on how to keep the entire family busy this weekend. Check out some of the events going on around your community.
What: The Strongsville Historical Society Luncheon receipts will be targeted to restoration and renovation of projects in the Historic Village.
Where: Don’s Pomeroy House at 13664 Pearl Rd in Strongsville
When: March 11
What: Taste some of crafted brews from some of Ohio’s best brewmakers, and round it off with some of the regions best local food.
Where: Akron Art Museum at 1 South High Street in Akron
When: March 10
What: This is an opportunity for the entire family to show off their artistic skills for FREE!
Where: Shore Cultural Centre at 291 E. 222nd Street in Euclid
When: March 11
Ballet Excel Ohio presents "The Little Mermaid and USO Radio Show"
What: Based on the children classic, Ballet Excel Ohio’s feature ballet of “The Little Mermaid” is a modified version of the Hans Christian Anderson original.
Where: Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S Main St in Akron
When: March 11
Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast
What: Satisfy yourself with a healthy breakfast and then head out to the Sugaring Camp to learn about tree tapping the maple sugar and experience oxen demonstrations.
Where: Hale Farm & Village at 2686 Oak Hill Road in Bath
When: March 11, 12, 18, 19
Kent State holds a FREE 12-Hour Knit-A-Thon for those in need
What: Join the students, faculty and staff at Kent State University to promote the use of yarn arts, including loom knitting, needle knitting and crochet to create warm items for people in the community.
Where: 4th floor of Kent State University Library at 800 E Summit Street in Kent
When: March 10
What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Akron
Where: Main Street between Cedar and Bowery streets in downtown Akron
When: March 11 at noon
Grape Escape Wine- Tasting Excursion Celebrity Wines
What: Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a two-hour wine-tasting excursion on the train. You will be introduced to 5 different wines, each served with chef-prepared hors d’ oeuvres.
Where: 7 p.m. from the Akron Northside Station of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
When: March 11
2017 Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
What: Enjoy a day out shopping a variety of local artists and crafters. The event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade pieces.
Where: Federated Church Family Life Center at 16349 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township
When: March 11- 12
FREE Catch a Leprechaun at Lakeview Park
What: participate in this fun leprechaun trap-building program. Craft supplies will be provided.
Where: Lakeview Park at 1800 West Erie Ave in Lorain
When: March 11
