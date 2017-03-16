10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend March 17-19

It is yet another weekend of celebration and, while most are gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day, the youngsters will definitely need to get a share of their fun.

We have got the entire family covered with exciting activities going on this weekend.

Check out some of the events going on around your communities.

2017 Wizard World Comic Con

What: Meet your favorite stars from movies, TV and music plus collectibles, comics, video game tournaments and live entertainment. Kids 10 and under FREE! Among those appearing are Gene Simmons, Dean Cain, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz, Anthony Mackie and Kevin Sorbo.

Where: Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave. in Cleveland

When: March 17,18,19

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What: We are Clevelanders and know how to dress for weather. The 175th Anniversary of the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade will be an unforgettable celebration

Where: Parade steps off at East 18th Street and Superior Avenue in Downtown Cleveland

Check out the parade route

When: March 17

2017 I-X Piston Powered Auto Rama Show

What: World class cars, trucks, top bike builders, motorcycles and insane hot rods in the Asylum, airplanes, tractors, monster trucks, military vehicles and so much more.

Where: I-X Center, One I-X Center Drive in Cleveland

When: March 17, 18, 19

Family Days: Spark! Family Film Fest

The Akron Art Museum invites film experts young and old to trigger their childhood wonder with an engaging, international acclaimed children’s film and art activities.

Where: Akron Art Museum, 1 South High Street in Akron

When: Noon to 4 p.m. March 18

The Kent Stage

What: The Kent Stage welcomes The Walking Plaid and The Smithereens and The Motels.

Where: The Kent Stage, 175 E Main Street in Kent

When: March 17, 18, 19

Free Make-n-Take: Cupcake Bird Canvas at Pat Catan’s

What: Visit a nearby Pat Catan’s to participate in a free Make-n-Take craft. All supplies will be provided at a table in front of the store.

Where: Pat Catan locations across Northeast Ohio

When: March 18

Free St. Patrick’s Day at Café O’ Play

What: Participate in some fun Paddy’s Day activities by finding the Leprechaun and, after that, make an Irish-themed craft and then watch the movie “The Luck of the Irish.”

Where: Cafe O'Play at 911 Graham Rd in Stow

When: March 17

FREE World Water Day Celebration at Cleveland Metroparks

What: Enjoy free, globally inspired activities, food tastings, wagon rides and fun photo to capture the adventure.

Where: Watershed Stewardship Center at West Creek, 2277 W. Ridgewood Dr., in Parma

When: March 18

FREE Cleveland Rocks for Kids- By Light We Loom

What: Head over to the Chagrin Falls Township Hall and see an indie-pop duo in a kid-friendly setting all for FREE.

Where: 83 N Main Street in Chagrin Falls

When: March 18

Dance Meets Symphony

What: The Akron Symphony Orchestra welcomes Neos Dance Theater to the stage. The performance will open with a selection of Irish-themed works.

Where: The University of Akron. E.J Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill Street in Akron

When: March 17



© 2017 WKYC-TV