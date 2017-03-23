10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend March 24-26

Spring has officially sprung and it is time to enjoy some warm weather this weekend.

You can always count on us to deliver some exciting and memorable events you can share with the entire family.

Check out some of the activities going on around your community this weekend.

I-X Indoor Amusement Park

What: Take a spin on a large variety of rides, test your skills at few games or catch one of the many live performances.

Where: I-X Center at One IX Center Drive in Cleveland

When: March 24- April 17





2017 Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo

What: The three-day event will feature hundreds of exhibitors that allow guests to shop for contractors, home decor and other products. HGTV’s Love it or List It Hilary Farr will be giving tips on how to remodel your home.

Where: Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland

When: March 24-26

Kathy Griffin

What: The two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian is going to make you leave the theater crying tears of joy.

Where: Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: March 25

Northeast Ohio Electric Festival

What: Musical airplanes, pylon race, full-contact combat (cash prize), micro-carrier landing and so much more.

Where: University of Akron Stile Athletics Field House at 289 S. Union Street in Akron

When: March 25

Celebrate Chocolate Weekend

What: Have fun throughout the weekend celebrating different types of chocolate such as GV Chocolate Stroll, Wine and Chocolate Tasting and Chocolate Truffle Party.

Where: Gervasi Vineyard at 1700 55th Street in N.E. Canton

When: March 24-26

Free Kid Show at Great Lakes Mall

What: The largest event dedicated to everything kids. The event will feature live entertainment, activities, prizes, giveaways and fun for the entire family

Where: Great Lakes Mall at 7850 Mentor Avenue in Mentor

When: March 25-26

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

What: Hailed as “One of the most fully immersive works ever to appear on Broadway." This is an inspirational story that the youngsters are going to learn from.

Where: Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue Suite 200 in Cleveland

When: March 21-April 9

Wine Bottle Planter Workshop

What: Join artist Jess Nestor to create a beautiful planter from a discarded wine bottle while enjoying wine and snacks.

Where: The West Woods Nature Center at 9465 Kinsman Road in Novelty

When: March 24

Big Spring at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

What: Awaken your senses with super-sized indoor and outdoor celebrations full of vibrant colors, fresh scents and the sound of spring showers.

Where: Cleveland Botanical Garden at 11020 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: March 18 - 31



The Kent Stage

What: The Kent Stage welcome Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy for a full electric performance performing all of the RATT hits.

Where: The Kent Stage at 175 East Main Street in Kent

When: March 23

© 2017 WKYC-TV