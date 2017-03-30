10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend March 31- April 2

Another weekend of relaxation is here.

You can always count on us to deliver the most exciting events going on around Northeast Ohio from making Easter baskets to interacting with the Easter Bunny to gaining some knowledge about the past.

Check out some of the activities going on around your community this weekend.





Sesame Street Live Make a New Friend

What: Join Elmo and his friends as they explore the general fun of friendship and celebrate cultural values from singing, dancing, to sharing cookies.

Where: State Theater at Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: March 30- April 2





Cleveland International Film Festival

What: The Cleveland International Film Festival promotes artistically and culturally significant films through education and exhibition to enhance the community.

Where: Tower City Center at 230 West Huron Road in Cleveland

When: March 29-April 9



Caring Easter Bunny

What: Summit Mall will offer families that have kids with special needs a calm environment to take part in the Caring Bunny photo experience. Advance reservations required. Register here

Where: Summit Mall at 3265 West Market Street in Fairlawn

When: April 2





Heritage Center April Fool’s Day Tour Mixes Facts with Fiction

What: Test your skills on the Oberlin Heritage Center’s new 75-minute tour in honor of April Fool’s Day.

Reservations required

Where: Oberlin Heritage Center at 731/2 Professor Street in Oberlin

When: April 1

Dinner with a Slice of History

What: In honor of Women’s History Month, author Harry Haskell unveils his new book "Maiden Flight," it's the story of the “Wright sister” who left her brother to marry the man she loves.

Where: International Women’s Air and Space Museum, Burke Lakefront Airport at 1501 N. Marginal Road in Cleveland.

When: March 31

A Fugitive’s Path: Escape on the Underground Railroad

What: Learn the emotional and clear recreation of the trials of the Underground Railroad and the sectional issues that led to the American Civil War.

Where: Hale Farm & Village at 2686 Oaks Hill Road in Bath

When: April 1, 8, 11

Bunny Express Train Rides

What: Hop on the Easter Bunny Express train to Candyland and meet the Mad Hatter or Mother Goose for an unforgettable experience and then have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny

Where: Ohio Station Outlets at 9911 Avon Lake Road at Burbank

When: April 1, 2, 8, 9, 14

Free Kids Workshop: Build a Bunny Basket at Home Depot

What: Build a bunny basket with your little ones. It's perfect for keeping Easter treats.

Where: Home Depot Locations across Northeast Ohio

When: April 1

Free First Saturdays at Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland

What: The entire family can study one of Cleveland’s cultural anchors, engage with exhibitions on view and participate in friendly workshops.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland at 11400 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: April 1

Billy Donato

What: Billy’s authentic high-energy performance is a national, award-winning interactive experience that captivates and inspires audiences.

Where: Hard Rock Rocksino at 10777 Northfield Road in Northfield

When: April 1

