10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Sept. 15-17

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point. (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

Fall is fast-approaching so now's the time to get outdoors while the warm weather's still here.

You could head to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario to root for the Indians as they aim for 23 straight wins Friday night. Tickets for Friday's and Saturday's games are sold out, but you can still snag some on StubHub or grab some on Sunday.

You can also get a head start on Halloween as Cedar Point opens for its annual HalloWeekends.

Check out our list of 10 things to do across the area this weekend.

Chalk Fest

What: The University Circle Chalk Festival showcases sidewalk chalk art from both amateurs and professionals around the Fine Arts Garden. You can purchase a square of sidewalk and boxes of chalk on site.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland

When: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleveland Eats Culinary Arts Festival

What: Cleveland shows off its culinary scene as more than 30 local chefs prepare small plates for your sampling. Craft beer and live entertainment will also be on hand. Click here for more info.

Where: Mall B, Downtown Cleveland

When: Friday through Sunday

Cuyahoga River Regatta

What: More than 2,000 competitors from 11 states will compete in high school, collegiate and adult divisions in sweep and sculling events. They'll navigate a 4,800-meter course from ArcelorMittal to Merwin's Wharf.

Where: Rivergate Park, 1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland

When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

F*Sho

What: The ninth annual F*Sho is a modern and contemporary furniture show where local and regional artists showcase their work. There will also be food and drinks on hand.

Where: 20001 Euclid Ave., Euclid

When: Friday, 5-10 p.m.

HalloWeekends

What: Frightful fun takes over Cedar Point for the park's annual HalloWeekends. The standard rides and attractions remain open, plus there are new haunted houses and scary scenes to check out.

Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

When: Click here for park hours.

I Love the 90s Party

What: Don't go chasin' waterfalls. Instead, head over to the I Love the 90s: The Party Continues Tour, complete with performances from TLC, Mark McGrath and Biz Markie. Don't forget your slap bracelet.

Where: Warehouse District, Cleveland

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Indians game

What: Progressive Field will be packed as the Indians' hot streak continues. The team goes for its 23rd straight win Friday before a sellout crowd against the Kansas City Royals. Tickets for Sunday are still available.

Where: Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland

When: Friday through Sunday

Mike Polk Jr. and Bill Squire

What: Cleveland's comedy scene is on the rise and this pair has helped paved the way. You've likely seen Polk's "Factory of Sadness" videos outside FirstEnergy Stadium and you may have heard Bill Squire on the Alan Cox Show.

Where: Club Velvet, Hard Rock Rocksino, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield

When: Friday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Rocky River Fall Arts Fest

What: Forty-five artists will show off their work for you two browse and buy. There will also be food trucks and entertainment for your kids at this free event.

Where: Old Detroit shopping area, Rocky River

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tremont Arts and Culture Fest

What: The 19th annual festival is free to everyone and celebrates the neighborhood's ethnic and cultural diversity. There's a beer and wine garden as well as various live entertainment spotlighting music and dance from around the world.

Where: Lincoln Park, 2486 W. 14th St., Tremont

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m.

