10 Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio February 17-20

We all love three-day weekends!

With Presidents Day coming up, there are lots of fun activities going on around your community.

You can keep the kids active by checking out some of the events going on around you this weekend.



55th Anniversary of John Glenn’s historic flight

What: A special day of activities, programming and a 1 p.m. presentation, along with additional temporary displays about John Glenn and Friendship 7. PLUS! A special Monday holiday screening of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will take place in the DOME Theater at 4 p.m. (separate admission required). Tickets are available online, at the Science Center box office, or by phone at 216-621-2400.

Where: Great Lakes Science Center/ NASA Glenn Research Center at 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland

When: Feb. 20

23rd Annual Medina Ice Festival

What: Enjoy four days of fun and each day you witness a new frozen sculpture with more than 50 sponsored carvings.

Where: 32 Public Square in Medina

When: Feb. 17-20

Brite Winter Festival

What: An outdoor winter celebration of art, music, fire and fun.

Where: 1148 Main Avenue in Cleveland

When: Feb. 18

Happy Hop Train

What: On board you sample five hoppy brews and catered appetizers while on a two-hour excursion through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Where: 7900 Old Rockside Road in Independence

When: Feb. 18



Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week

What: Enjoy the thriving culinary scene downtown and compete in The Hungry Games Battle of Districts. Downtown Restaurant Week will feature $15, $30 and $40 lunch and dinner specials. Here are the participating restaurants!

Where: Downtown Cleveland

When: Feb. 17-26

Free ice skating lessons and Olympic Gold Medalists at Public Square

What: Paid skaters will get a free ice skating lesson from an instructor at noon and, at 1:30 p.m. witness a breathtaking performance by Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Where: Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink on Public Square in Cleveland

When: Feb. 18

Presidents’ Day Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

What: Celebrate Presidents’ Day with hands-on leadership activities and an opportunity to hear from past Presidents. FREE ADMISSION from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.

When: Feb. 20

Jada’s Journey Dinner Theater Event

What: This event is a fun, interactive dinner theater event, meaning dinner will be served and the audience will participate in the show. It is a stage play, dinner, a party and a karaoke all in one you cannot afford to miss.

Where: 22021 Euclid Avenue in Euclid

When: Feb. 10 - March 18

Ice Skating

What: Free ice-skating at Ohio’s largest seasonal ice skating rink.

Where: Lock 3, 200 S Main Street in Akron

When: Feb. 17-20

Fairytales and Frogs

What: Come dressed as a prince, princess or a frog and learn about frogs and the unique role they play in fairytales. All children 11 and under receive FREE admission to the Zoo & The RainForest with a paid adult admission.

Where: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and RainForest at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland

When: Feb. 20

