10 Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio February 3-5

It’s a new month and not just any month, but the month of love.
Some of us are already thinking about Valentine's Day activities but, before we do that, why not check out some events going on around your community this weekend.
What: You can give back and also have fun while doing it. Raise funds to keep the DayGlo show happening while you get your groove on at the intergenerational rave party.
Where: Waterloo Arts Gallery, 15605 Waterloo Rd in Cleveland
When: Feb. 3
What: The Greater Cleveland Aquarium will be hosting five different tastings. Guests can be favored with samples of wines, beers, or liquors while learning about aquatic species.
Where: Greater Cleveland Aquarium, 2000 Sycamore Street in Cleveland
When: Feb. 3
What: This event features years of Chinese civilization through dance and music. It expresses the spirit of a long-lost culture.
Where: 1519 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland
When: Feb. 4
The Great Big Home and Garden Show
What: We are still dealing with the snow but meanwhile you can think of how you can prepare for the spring. Explore more than 600 exhibits and interact with over 1,000 experts and find ways to renew, refresh and restore your home.
Where: I-X Center at 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland
When: Feb. 3
What: If you have youngsters that aspire to be engineers, this is the perfect event. Some of the activities include a large castle structure with LEGO sculptures and building tables, a castle slide and large dragon made of LEGOs.
Where: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland
When: Feb. 4
Fiesta for the First Tee Akron
What: This event benefits the First Tee Akron and gets you and all-you-can-eat taco and dessert bar, unlimited skating and Polar Putt-Putt.
Where: Lock 3 Akron, 200 S. Main Street in Akron
When: Feb. 4
Darren Sanders Featuring Mike Paramore
What: He is known as “The Man of Many Faces,” and he turns life’s everyday simplicities into comedy routines. He brings laughter and joy to every room he walks into.
Where: Club Velvet at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park at 10222 Northfield Road in Northfield
When: Feb. 4
What: This weekend learn to skate for free at an event that is sponsored by the Cleveland Monsters. Admission is $ 2 and skate rentals are $3
Where: Wade Oval at 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland
When: Feb. 3- 5
What: The Medina County Show Biz Company presents a musical fable of Broadway. It's based on a story of the characters of Damon Runyon; music by Frank Loesser and book by Joe Sweling.
Where: Haddad Theater, 144 North Broadway in Medina
When: Fe.3 -19
What: Go back in time and enjoy one of the top-rated Beatles tribute bands in the country for a night full of nostalgia and fun.
Where: Kent Stage, 175 E. Main Street in Kent
When: Tickets go on sale Feb. 3
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs