10 Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio February 3-5

It’s a new month and not just any month, but the month of love.

Some of us are already thinking about Valentine's Day activities but, before we do that, why not check out some events going on around your community this weekend.

DayGlo

What: You can give back and also have fun while doing it. Raise funds to keep the DayGlo show happening while you get your groove on at the intergenerational rave party.

Where: Waterloo Arts Gallery, 15605 Waterloo Rd in Cleveland

When: Feb. 3

Adult Swim: Wine & Chocolate

What: The Greater Cleveland Aquarium will be hosting five different tastings. Guests can be favored with samples of wines, beers, or liquors while learning about aquatic species.

Where: Greater Cleveland Aquarium, 2000 Sycamore Street in Cleveland

When: Feb. 3

Shen Yun

What: This event features years of Chinese civilization through dance and music. It expresses the spirit of a long-lost culture.

Where: 1519 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: Feb. 4

The Great Big Home and Garden Show

What: We are still dealing with the snow but meanwhile you can think of how you can prepare for the spring. Explore more than 600 exhibits and interact with over 1,000 experts and find ways to renew, refresh and restore your home.

Where: I-X Center at 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland

When: Feb. 3

Build It! Phase 1: Play It

What: If you have youngsters that aspire to be engineers, this is the perfect event. Some of the activities include a large castle structure with LEGO sculptures and building tables, a castle slide and large dragon made of LEGOs.

Where: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland

When: Feb. 4

Fiesta for the First Tee Akron

What: This event benefits the First Tee Akron and gets you and all-you-can-eat taco and dessert bar, unlimited skating and Polar Putt-Putt.

Where: Lock 3 Akron, 200 S. Main Street in Akron

When: Feb. 4

Darren Sanders Featuring Mike Paramore

What: He is known as “The Man of Many Faces,” and he turns life’s everyday simplicities into comedy routines. He brings laughter and joy to every room he walks into.

Where: Club Velvet at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park at 10222 Northfield Road in Northfield

When: Feb. 4

The Rink at Wade Oval

What: This weekend learn to skate for free at an event that is sponsored by the Cleveland Monsters. Admission is $ 2 and skate rentals are $3

Where: Wade Oval at 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: Feb. 3- 5

Guys and Dolls

What: The Medina County Show Biz Company presents a musical fable of Broadway. It's based on a story of the characters of Damon Runyon; music by Frank Loesser and book by Joe Sweling.

Where: Haddad Theater, 144 North Broadway in Medina

When: Fe.3 -19

Hard Day’s Night

What: Go back in time and enjoy one of the top-rated Beatles tribute bands in the country for a night full of nostalgia and fun.

Where: Kent Stage, 175 E. Main Street in Kent

When: Tickets go on sale Feb. 3

