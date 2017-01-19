10 Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio January 20-22

Photo: Dance Theatre of Harlem

For some of us, the week was short and another weekend is here. If you need scenery to unwind, we've got you covered.

Check out some of the events going on around your community this weekend.

Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Excursion

What: Relax in a two-hour wine tasting excursion on the train. You will try five different wines and learn each wine’s characteristics, such as the body, aroma, bouquet and finish.

Where: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

When: Jan. 21

Nari Home Improvement Show

What: If you are thinking about updating your home, learn from experienced professionals at the Nari Home Improvement Show.

Where: IX Center, One I-X Center Drive in Cleveland

When: Jan. 19-22

Cleveland Pops- Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance

What: Featuring the skills of songstress Joan Ellison along with the Cleveland POPS Chorus and dancers.

Where: Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: Jan. 21

Dance Cleveland Presents Dance Theatre of Harlem

What: Enjoy a breathtaking performance by a Cleveland native that will carry a message of empowerment and beauty through motion of contemporary ballet.

Where: Playhouse Square, 1501 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: Jan. 21

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

What: The atmosphere will be full of humor, horror and lots of magic that will have you screaming with laughter.

Where: Playhouse Square, 1047 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: Jan 21



For The Love of Chocolate Festival

What: This event is for all chocolate lovers as there will be chocolate sampling, a candy land children’s area, stage contests and so much more.

Where: Community Center at the Fairgrounds, 735 Lafayette Road in Medina

When: Jan. 20

Chardon Winter Fest

What: Never-ending favorites like the fire and ice tower, snowmen, and the carriage rides will return

Where: Public Square in Chardon

When: Jan. 21

Dionne Warwick

What: Grammy award winner will be performing some of her greatest hits this weekend. She is described as a legend in the world of popular music and she is the second most-charted female artist of all time.

Where: 260 West Federal Street in Youngstown

When: Jan. 20

An evening with Maestro Benjamin Zander

What: Get an opportunity to observe Maestro Zander unravel Beethoven’s indicated tempo markings. He has reached out to students and educators to attend a free, open rehearsal.

Where: Edwin J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill Street in Akron

When: Jan 20

Wine Making Class

What: How about learning how to make your own wine. This event will cover winemaking for beginners

Where: The Cleveland Brew Shop, 4142 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland

When: Jan 21





(© 2017 WKYC)