10 Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio March 3-5

With spring quickly creeping up on us, it's time to take advantage of the last few days of winter activities.
We've got you covered on how to enjoy your free time.
Participate in some of the activities going on in your communities this weekend.
What: Experience some of the animal stars and, after the performance, meet the animals in the upper Mezzanine and the Grand Lobby. The performance is FREE for all Zoo members.
Where: Akron Civic Theater at 182 South Main Street in Akron
When: March 5
The Rink at Wade Oval in University Circle
What: With spring approaching, this is the final weekend to skate at the Rink at Wade Oval.
Where: Wade Oval at 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland's University Circle
When: March 3-5
Pancake Breakfasts in Geauga County
What: The month of March means pancakes and maple syrup in Geauga County. This weekend check out some of the restaurants offering all you can eat pancakes.
Where: Geauga County
When: March 5
Akron Boat & Water Sports Show
What: With more than 15 boat dealers and more than 30 total vendors, attendees can learn about boats and check out a great selection of water sports accessories.
Where: John S. Knight Center at 77 E Mill St in Akron
When: March 3-5
What: Participants will need to determine a starting point at one of the participating wineries in the Grand River Valley. The festival consists of 5 area wineries all within a 10-minute drive of each other. Each winery will provide a sample of their wines, an ice wine glass, and a complimentary appetizer.
Where: Debonné Vineyards, Ferrante Winery, Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards & St. Joseph Vineyards See wineries menu
When: March 3-5, 11, 18
Early Bird Art & Craft Show at Lowe’s Greenhouse
What: Interact with talented local artists in a lush surrounding of flowers and greenery. Shop for beautiful arts and crafts.
Where: Lowe’s Garden at 16540 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township in Geauga County
When: March 4
What: The Medina County Home and Garden Show is the perfect kickoff to spring as the Community Center on the Medina County Fairgrounds is transformed into a beautiful display of blooming flowers, trees and bushes.
Where: Medina County Community Center (indoors) at the Medina Fairgrounds at 745 W. Lafayette Road - US 42 in Medina. Tickets, schedule of events/guests, directions
When: March 4-5
11th Annual Winter Warmer Fest
What: The Ohio Craft Brewers Association returns with Cleveland’s favorite craft beer fest to help banish winter with some warming brews.
Where: Windows on the River at 2000 Sycamore Street in Cleveland
When: March 4
Free Playhouse Square Backstage Tour
What: Take a tour at the largest theater restoration project in the world for FREE! Find out how these gems were saved from the wrecking ball.
Where: Playhouse Square at 1519 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland
When: March 4
Grown Up Play Date: Havana Night
What: Get ready for a night of grown up fun! There will be rum tasting, salsa dancing, casino games and more.
Where: Akron Children’s Museum at 216 S. Main Street in Akron
When: March 4
What: Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the FREE award-winning Artwalk. The galleries are located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East & West Market Street. The city of Akron's free trolley service runs the entire route. Trolley service begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. with destinations opening their doors between 5 and 6 p.m
Where: Downtown Akron (See map)
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 4
