10 Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio March 3-5

With spring quickly creeping up on us, it's time to take advantage of the last few days of winter activities.

We've got you covered on how to enjoy your free time.

Participate in some of the activities going on in your communities this weekend.

Just Zoo It Animal Show

What: Experience some of the animal stars and, after the performance, meet the animals in the upper Mezzanine and the Grand Lobby. The performance is FREE for all Zoo members.

Where: Akron Civic Theater at 182 South Main Street in Akron

When: March 5

The Rink at Wade Oval in University Circle

What: With spring approaching, this is the final weekend to skate at the Rink at Wade Oval.

Where: Wade Oval at 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland's University Circle

When: March 3-5

Pancake Breakfasts in Geauga County

What: The month of March means pancakes and maple syrup in Geauga County. This weekend check out some of the restaurants offering all you can eat pancakes.

Where: Geauga County

When: March 5

Akron Boat & Water Sports Show

What: With more than 15 boat dealers and more than 30 total vendors, attendees can learn about boats and check out a great selection of water sports accessories.

Where: John S. Knight Center at 77 E Mill St in Akron

When: March 3-5

Ice Wine Festival

What: Participants will need to determine a starting point at one of the participating wineries in the Grand River Valley. The festival consists of 5 area wineries all within a 10-minute drive of each other. Each winery will provide a sample of their wines, an ice wine glass, and a complimentary appetizer.

Where: Debonné Vineyards, Ferrante Winery, Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards & St. Joseph Vineyards See wineries menu

When: March 3-5, 11, 18

Early Bird Art & Craft Show at Lowe’s Greenhouse

What: Interact with talented local artists in a lush surrounding of flowers and greenery. Shop for beautiful arts and crafts.

Where: Lowe’s Garden at 16540 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township in Geauga County

When: March 4

Medina Home & Garden Show

What: The Medina County Home and Garden Show is the perfect kickoff to spring as the Community Center on the Medina County Fairgrounds is transformed into a beautiful display of blooming flowers, trees and bushes.

Where: Medina County Community Center (indoors) at the Medina Fairgrounds at 745 W. Lafayette Road - US 42 in Medina. Tickets, schedule of events/guests, directions

When: March 4-5

11th Annual Winter Warmer Fest

What: The Ohio Craft Brewers Association returns with Cleveland’s favorite craft beer fest to help banish winter with some warming brews.

Where: Windows on the River at 2000 Sycamore Street in Cleveland

When: March 4

Free Playhouse Square Backstage Tour

What: Take a tour at the largest theater restoration project in the world for FREE! Find out how these gems were saved from the wrecking ball.

Where: Playhouse Square at 1519 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: March 4

Grown Up Play Date: Havana Night

What: Get ready for a night of grown up fun! There will be rum tasting, salsa dancing, casino games and more.

Where: Akron Children’s Museum at 216 S. Main Street in Akron

When: March 4

Downtown Akron Artwalk

What: Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the FREE award-winning Artwalk. The galleries are located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East & West Market Street. The city of Akron's free trolley service runs the entire route. Trolley service begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. with destinations opening their doors between 5 and 6 p.m

Where: Downtown Akron (See map)

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 4

