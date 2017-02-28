10-year-old pianist from Solon to perform at Carnegie Hall

SOLON - Arya Babu’s piano teacher says she does not just play music, she feels it.

It is a gift which has set her apart.

“She just kind of tuned into the music without much instruction,” said Cynthia Crotty, teacher. “She has a beautiful soul that speaks when she plays.”

Just 10, the fourth grader from Solon is tackling some of the world’s most challenging composers, including Chopin.

On Sunday she will perform his “Grande Waltz Brillante” at Carnegie Hall in New York and she will play it by heart.

“I think I’ll do good,” Babu said, “I’ll have fun.”

Babu won her age group in the Golden Classical Music Awards 2017 International Competition and will share the stage with some of the world’s best young classical performers.

It will be her fourth time there.

“My first time at Carnegie Hall my hands started getting cold, ‘cause I didn’t know if I would make a mistake or if something would happen,” she said.

Though the word “prodigy” has been used to describe her, Babu’s family says she has gotten to where she is through practice, which she does up to two hours a day.

“She never complains,” said her mother, Smitha Babu, “So that tells me that she has stamina for piano. I don’t think she has it for other instruments as much as she has for piano.”

Though she said her daughter likes other things too, such as chess and science, she believes Arya will always have a place for piano in her life, wherever life takes her.

