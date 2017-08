NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - Police have released some details on a 15-year-old girl struck and killed by a car in Cleveland Heights last Thursday.

Police say the girl was struck around 11:49 p.m. at Euclid Heights Boulevard and East Overlook.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police still have not released the girl's identity.

