2 Cleveland women: Different views in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump kisses wife Melania Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

On this Inauguration Weekend, Cleveland is represented in so many ways.

In Trump supporters, as well as protestors already in D.C., or on their way.

This is the tale of 2 Debbys in D.C.

One full of promise at the thought of the Trump presidency.

The other in place to march in protest against it.

While packing her bags on Wednesday, Debi Boehlefeld of Mentor unapologetically proclaimed the promise she saw in a Trump presidency.

"We are patriots and conservatives and we are so happy to see what's going to happen with the United States of America," said Boehlefeld.

The Boehlefelds documented on social media their ticket to witness history in D.C. up close and for them, so personal.

(Photo: Debi Boehlefeld)

"Donald Trump is a good man who wants to make America great again. I never saw so many people tearing up. I probably teared up at least 5 times."

Another Debbie from Cleveland is in D.C., probably tearing up for a whole different reason over the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"We are fighting for gender equality. We are fighting for LBGTQ rights. We are fighting for immigration rights," said Debbie Hoffman.

Hoffman, of Beachwood, is the president of the National Council of Jewish Women.

She was in place in D.C. Friday night to march in the Women's March on Saturday.

"You know, people of all colors and races coming together to stand tomorrow in solidarity," said Hoffman.

Debi Boehlefeld said almost the SAME thing about the inauguration when she snapped THIS picture of people holding signs that read "Blacks for Trump."

(Photo: Debi Boehlefeld)

Debbie Hoffman was with all races creeds and colors Thursday at the "Peace Ball" organized by protestors at the new Museum of African American History and Culture.

(Photo: Debbie Hoffman)

The theme, even out ahead of Saturday’s march, is “If we work and stand together, we can make a difference."

To Trump, Hoffman unapologetically says, “Here we are. You must pay attention to us and you must listen to what the people of the United States are saying."

WKYC Channel 3’s Jasmine Monroe will be on a bus alongside women road tripping from Cleveland to march in DC.

Closer to home, the Womens March Cleveland starts and ends at Public Square on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m.

Organizers are expecting thousands.



