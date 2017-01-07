3 shot, 2 dead in Ravenna early morning argument

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

RAVENNA, OHIO - Police say three people were shot and two are dead during an early morning incident in Ravenna.

Police say they were called out just after 4:30 a.m. today (Saturday) to the apartment building at 731 Woodgate Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Ravenna Police Capt. Dave Rarrick said they found two people dead from gunshot wounds and a third person was injured, suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say their early information learned in this investigation indicates an argument between several people inside one of the apartments that led to weapons being fired.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved due to notification of next of kin.

Ravenna Police detained one person and is continuing to locate and interview additional witnesses.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist Ravenna officers, the Ohio Bureau of Crimonal Investigation and the Portage County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with additional information about his incident is encouraged to contact Ravenna Police 330-296-6486.