3 Skimmer Devices located in Ashland County

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Department, three Skimmer Devices have been located in the county. Skimmer Devices are often hidden inside ATM's and credit card readers and used to retrieve data off the card's magnetic strip.

The Sheriff's office says it found the devices at the following locations and that all three have been in use for several months:

Easy Trip gas station on US 250 near I-71.

Circle K at 1207 Claremont Ave.

Circle K at 411 E Main St.

The devices were hidden inside the panels of credit card readers and possessed a limited range of approximately 500 feet.

The case remains under investigation. Anybody with possible information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Det. Lt . Scott Smart of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

