7 Minutes with Russ Mitchell: Preview with Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove

7 minutes with Russ Mitchell : Toby Cosgrove preview

WKYC 2:40 PM. EST November 08, 2017

As Dr. Cosgrove prepares to leave the Cleveland Clinic at the end of the year after a career there spanning 4 decades, he sat down with Russ Mitchell for a wide ranging, candid discussion about the future of the Clinic, your healthcare and what’s next for him.

He also has a message for the people of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

