7-year-old girl among 2 dead in head-on crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio -- Two people are dead following a crash near Wooster in Wayne County.

Authorities say it was around 11:23 p.m. Friday on Route 3 near Jefferson Road when the driver of a 2000 Toyota Celica went left of center and crashed head-on with a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander.

18-year-old Victor Lee DiGiacomo, who was driving the Toyota, died at Wooster Community Hospital after the crash.

DiGiacomo was wearing his safety belts.

7-year-old Elizabeth Starcher, who was in the Mitsubishi with her mother and 6-year-old sister, died at the scene. Both the mother, identified as 26-year-old Abby Starcher, and the 6-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.

Authorities say neither child was in a required booster seat, but both were wearing safety belts.

No charges have been filed at this time. Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

