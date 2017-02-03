78-count indictment against Youngstown doctor

Dr. William G. Paloski, D.O. (Photo: Ohio Attorney General)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - On February 3, according to State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt, Dr. William G.. Paloski, D.O. was indicted on a total of 78 felony counts: (34) counts of trafficking in drugs, (33) counts of illegal processing of drug documents, (9) counts of unlawful slae/delivery of dangerous drugs, (1) count of money laundering and (1) count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to a news release.

Schierholt said in the release that the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy began a joint investigation with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force in March 2013, concerning Dr. Paloski’s questionable prescribing from his clinic -- BEM Medical Arts Center at 3100 Market Street in Youngstown.

According to the news release, the alleged activity included illegally selling prescriptions to patients not for a legitimate medical purpose.

It was in August 2015 that simultaneous search warrants were conducted at Dr. Paloski’s clinic and his home in Canfield, Ohio.

Schierholt said that evidenced seized included patient charts, cash, firearms, drug and financial records.

Involved in the operation were the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, the Ohio Attorney General Health Care Fraud Section, the State Medical Board of Ohio and the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.

