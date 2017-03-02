Akron-area Democrat plans to leave Ohio House for county job

Ohio House and Ohio Senate (Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS - A Democratic state lawmaker from northeast Ohio says she's leaving her elected office to take a job in Summit County government.



Rep. Greta Johnson, of Akron, announced Thursday that she will step down at the end of March.

Johnson says she's taking a job as deputy director in the county's law department under County Executive Ilene Shapiro, who has been a mentor to her.



A statement from Johnson says the House Democratic Caucus will soon announce a process for choosing her replacement.



Johnson was elected to the Ohio House in 2014 and says she is proud of the work she has done to advocate for the working class and women's rights.



She previously worked as a prosecutor in Mahoning and Summit counties and in the city of Akron.

