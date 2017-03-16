Akron couple charged with animal cruelty

German Shepherd-type dog removed from Akron home (Photo: Akron Police Department)

AKRON - Akron Police removed four dogs from a Stanton Avenue home March 7 that appeared to be malnourished and neglected.

According to the police report, police went to a home in the 400 block of Stanton Avenue March 7 to look for Richard Facemire, who was a fugitive from justice with a felony warrant.

When officers knocked on the door, it was answered by Richard Facemire’s wife, Angel Facemire.

The police officers explained why they were there and asked her where her husband was.

She told officers he wasn't home and gave officers permission to check the house.

When they went inside, they found four dogs that appeared to be malnourished and neglected. One dog, a German Shepherd-type dog, appeared to be almost dead.

Police took all of the dogs from the home.

Police took three of the dogs to the Summit County Animal Shelter and the German Shepherd-type dog was immediately taken to an animal hospital.

Police reported that the home had no dog food or water available to the dogs and several of the dogs appeared to have been in cages for extended periods of time.

As officers were removing the dogs from the household, Richard Facemire arrived at the house.

Police say he was immediately taken into custody. Police add that he had a small amount of meth in the front pocket of his pants.

The officers also took Angel Facemire into custody.

According to police, Richard Facemire was charged with felony cruelty to animals, misdemeanor cruelty to animals and possession of drugs. Police say Angel was charged with felony cruelty

