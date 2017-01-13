Akron man found guilty of assaulting police officer, other charges

David Duffield (Photo: APD)

AKRON - A Summit County jury found David Duffield, 23, of Akron, guilty of several charges today, including assaulting an Akron police officer.

He was found guilty of felonious assault, grand theft and obstructing official business.

According to the court, on Nov. 27, 2015, Akron Police attempted to arrest Duffield on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and violating a temporary protection order.

Officers tracked Duffield, who was hiding behind a home Ivor Avenue, according to the Summit County Prosecutor.

As officers approached on foot, Duffield jumped into a police cruiser, put the cruiser in reverse and drove toward an Akron police officer. The officer jumped out of the way of the vehicle and fired several shots at Duffield, according to the Summit County Prosecutor.

Duffield was struck in the shoulder and the cruiser eventually came to rest against a fence across the street. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Duffield is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. March 22.

