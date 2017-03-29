Akron man sentenced to 14 years for killing his wife

Phillip Battle (Photo: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

AKRON - Phillip Battle called 911 on Oct. 12, 2016, and told police he had shot his wife. She died about a month later.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher sentenced Phillip Battle, 52, of Akron, to 14 years in prison today, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Bevan Walsh said Battle pleaded guilty on Feb. 1, 2017 to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, tampering with evidence, failure to comply and domestic violence, all of which are felonies.

According to Akron Police, on Oct. 11, 2016, officers responded to the Johnland Avenue home for reports of a disturbance.

The officers spoke with both Phillip Battle and Anita Heard who reported hearing voices in the house, according to the news release.

The release stated that officers searched the home but found nothing out of the ordinary.

On Oct. 12, 2016, Battle called 9-1-1, saying he had shot his wife, police said.

Officers arrived to find Anita Heard on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to the release, officers arrested Battle a short time later. Heard died about a month after the incident.

