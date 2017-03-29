Akron mayor signs comprehensive civil rights legislation into law

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan (Photo: City of Akron)

AKRON - Mayor Dan Horrigan has signed into law a comprehensive non-discrimination ordinance that establishes protections against discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodations, and creates the Akron Civil Rights Commission to hear complaints, according to a news release from the city.

Akron is the 17th city in Ohio to enact similar protections for its citizens, according to the city of Akron.

In the release, Mayor Horrigan is quoted as saying,"This ordinance is an important and necessary step toward ensuring equal access for all to the basic building blocks of a healthy, productive life - a job, a place to live, everyday services, and an education. It is my hope that this ordinance will unite us as a community and encourage more people to consider Akron as their home, place of business, or destination for dining, shopping and entertainment. Akron has so much to offer - and this legislation will be one more tool we can use to strengthen our neighborhoods and spur economic development across the City."

According to the city, the ordinance protects all individuals from discrimination on the basis of "age, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, familial status, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, or military status" in housing (e.g. rental, sale, financing, terms/conditions); employment (hiring, promotion, discipline, working conditions, salary, etc.); and public accommodations (access to goods, services, business and public spaces).

The Akron Civil Rights Commission, to be appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by Council, will consist of 5-7 members of the Akron community, according to city officials.

The Commission will have the power to investigate and mediate complaints and otherwise enforce the provisions of the new non-discrimination ordinance.



