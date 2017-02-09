Akron Police arrest 2 for electronics stolen from homes

Akron police cruiser (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Akron Police detectives followed up on a tip and were able to arrest two teens in connection with burglaries where electronics were stolen.

They also recovered a large amount of gaming systems and other electronics.

They arrested Damonte T. Gilbert, 18, and another boy, 16, both of Akron.

Police say they were charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Damonte was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia and then booked into the Summit County Jail.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of burglary and placed into the custody of the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

The items were taken during burglaries of two homes, one in the 300 block of Fountain Street and the other on South Adolph Street.



