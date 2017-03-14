Akron Police issue arrest warrant for stabbing suspect

Gregory Bloodworth (Photo: Akron Police Department)

AKRON - Akron Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 55-year-old man wanted for an alleged stabbing.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1200 block of Grant Street where a man, 34, told police that he and Gregory Bloodworth were arguing when Bloodworth allegedly cut him on the stomach, face and finger.

The vitim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Bloodworth, 55, for felonious assault.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department.

