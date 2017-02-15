Akron Public Schools 'State-of-the-Schools'

Akron Public Schools (Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

AKRON - Akron Public Schools has announced it will be developing a college and career academy model across the district to help prepare high school students for the workforce.

As part of this year’s State of the Schools address, APS Superintendent David James announced the academy model was introduced at North High School in 2016.

Next fall, students will be able to select from eight career pathways in the Academy of Health & Human Services and the Academy of Global Technology & Business.

Akron Children’s Hospital also announced it plans to invest $250,000 for the development of the college and career academy at North High School.

Tonight on Channel 3 News, find out how some North High School students feel about the program and how it may help create a pathway to a future job in the area.

APS event (Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC-TV)

(© 2017 WKYC)