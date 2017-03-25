Akron St. Vincent St. Mary beats Wauseon for its 7th title

Basketball (Photo: Thinkstock)

COLUMBUS - Jayvon Graves scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 45-30 victory over Wauseon in the Division II final on Saturday.



The Irish won its seventh boys state championship and its first since 2011.



St. Vincent-St. Mary swarmed Wauseon with tough defense and double-teams and forced 23 turnovers.



The Irish struggled to knock down shots early and missed its first seven, but finished shooting 40 percent from the field.



Graves, the Associated Press Division II co-player of the year, had 47 total points in his final two games.



Austin Rotroff led Wauseon with 18 points and nine rebounds while Carter Bzovi chipped in eight points.

