Akron takes first step in removing the Innerbelt Monday

Akron Innerbelt/Intersection closure (Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC-TV)

AKRON - Some drivers in downtown Akron will have to find a new route to work Monday morning as Akron begins the first step in removing the Innerbelt.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the busy intersection at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Main, Howard and Perkins streets for the next six months.

Crews will be working to separate it from the Innerbelt. The intersection is known to have one of the highest crash rates in the area.

The construction plan is part of the city’s Oak Park Renewal Project to better link downtown with surrounding neighborhoods.

The city is also working on an EPA sewer separation project at the same intersection. The project is expected to eliminate 39 combined sewer overflows (4.1 million gallons of overflow) in a typical year.

