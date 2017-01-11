1 dead, 1 injured in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio -- The Summit County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead, and another injured in Akron.
Crews responded to West Thorton and Laurel around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
They found a 17-year-old boy who was shot several times.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another teen, a 19-year-old, was also shot in the leg.
No further information is available at this time.
Keep with WKYC for updates as they become available.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs