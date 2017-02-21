1 dead, 3 injured in multiple accidents at I-77/224 interchange in Akron

Archive image.

AKRON - One person is dead and three are injured after an accident involving six cars on US 224 eastbound at the I-77 south ramp in Akron on Tuesday evening.

According to Akron Fire officials, four cars were involved in the initial accident at 8:15 p.m. That crash caused a second 2-car accident, resulting in three trauma victims and one fatality due to a car catching on fire.

One person was able to be pulled from the car fire.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Akron Fire Department, Akron Police Department, and the Coventry Fire Department are all on the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

