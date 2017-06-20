13-year-old Akron boy shot, killed while playing with gun

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BARBERTON - Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old Akron boy was shot and killed inside a Barberton apartment Monday.

The boy and his friend were reportedly playing with a loaded gun when it went off around 3:35 a.m. The Summit County Medical Examiner reports the 13-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The teen has been identified as Gabriel Elverton of Akron, according to the medical examiner's office.

The medical examiner did not know what time of game the teen's were playing and couldn't confirm if it was Russian Roulette as early reports suggested.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Details as to where the teens got the firearm have not been released.

Akron Public School officials confirmed that their crisis team has been notified of the incident and are preparing to offer grief counselors to students.

