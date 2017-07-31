14-year-old snow leopard dies from cancer at Akron Zoo

(Photo: Akron Zoo, Custom)

AKRON - Roscoe, a 14-year-old snow leopard, has died from a rapidly-growing cancer, the Akron Zoo announced Monday.

A zoo spokesperson said Roscoe was diagnosed with the cancer within the last two weeks. Zookeepers noticed a change in Roscoe's appetite and behavior, so vets performed an exam on him, leading to his cancer diagnosis. Vets discovered squamous cell carcinoma in Roscoe's jawbone.

As Roscoe's appetite and activity quickly decreased, vets made the decision to humanely euthanize him.

Snow leopards have a median life expectancy of 14 years.

Roscoe was born at the San Antonio Zoo in 2003 has lived at the Akron Zoo since 2004. During that time, he's fathered seven cubs, three of which are still at the zoo.

