17-year-old robbery suspect dies in Akron police custody

A 17-year-old boy who had been arrested for an alleged robbery died of a gunshot wound while in police custody Friday night.

Authorities in Akron say Xavier McMullen was in a police cruiser when officers heard a gunshot. They ran back to the car and found McMullen dead, with a gun next to him.

According to Akron Police Capt. Daniel Zampelli, officers responded to an aggravated robbery report around 10 p.m. on 10th St. Two victims (a 41-year-old female and a 36-year old male) said they were robbed by three teenage boys, one of whom had a gun. All three later fled on foot.

Police later gathered enough information to place McMullen and two other suspects under arrest within an hour of the robbery. All were placed in separate police cruisers. The officers on scene say they called EMS as soon as they heard the gunshot, but the McMullen had already died. The Summit County medical examiner confirmed McMullen suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation is currently under way to determine whether or not the 17-year-old's death was self-inflicted. Capt. Zampelli said it is still unknown how McMullen would've managed to still have the gun on him. He added there is a possibility the gun could've accidently been fired.

The two other suspects, Matthew Allen and Anthony Criss (both 18) have been charged with aggravated robbery and are currently in the Summit County Jail.

