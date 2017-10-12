2 children in critical condition after Akron house fire

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

AKRON, Ohio -- Two children are in critical condition after an overnight house fire on Seward Avenue late Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the flames in the front of the home.

Investigators say the children had to be rescued from bed. Their mother was also at the scene.

It's unclear how the fire started, but so far there are no signs of arson.

Investigators say they have not found any smoke alarms in the home.

