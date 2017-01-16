2 men shot in Akron strip club

Suspects. (Photo provided by Akron Police Department)

AKRON, Ohio -- Two men are recovering after getting shot inside an Akron strip club early Sunday morning, according to Akron Police.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at the Clutch Gentleman’s Club in the 1800 block of South Arlington Street.

Police say the victims reported being involved in an altercation when the shots were fired.

The first victim, a 33-year-old Canton man, was shot in the abdomen and upper leg. The second victim, a 33-year-old man from Detroit, was shot in the upper right leg.

Both were taken to Akron City Hospital by a friend with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the suspects, who have not yet been captured. Here's a closer look at who police are looking for:

Anybody with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department.

