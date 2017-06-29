2 shot during Akron BP gas station attack

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- Two people were hurt when gunshots rang out at an Akron gas station early Thursday morning.

It happened at the BP station on North Portage Path and Merriman Road.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown, and it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

Police tell WKYC it does not appear this incident is connected to the deadly shooting that happened just hours earlier in the 800 block of Sumner Street.

© 2017 WKYC-TV