2-year-old overdoses in Akron

AKRON - A 2-year-old boy is expected to survive after overdosing on an unknown opiate early Wednesday.

Police say the boy overdosed around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at the 500 block of Brittain Road. He was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where he was revived with two doses of Narcan.

The mother and father both were arrested on unrelated warrants out of Wadsworth.

Police say charges related to the overdose have not been filed yet, and the hospital is conducting a drug screen to determine the type of opiate ingested. Police believe the child ingested an opiate in the late evening hours.

The boy was placed into custody of Summit County Children's Services.

