3-alarm fire triggers evacuation of St. Thomas Hospital in Akron

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley, WKYC-TV)

AKRON, Ohio -- A 3-alarm fire has triggered an evacuation at Summa St. Thomas Hospital in Akron early Friday.

Officials say firefighters responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Main Street.

Upon arrival, investigators found flames in the basement.

Brodie Sadowski, a spokesperson for the Akron Fire Department, said many patients have been put on city buses to be held temporarily.

Some patients being moved from Akron Summa. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/psRFePC0Mk — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) October 13, 2017

"Approximately 100 patients are going to be transported to other area facilities," Sadowski said.

The fire was under control around 8:30 a.m. with no known injuries.

Latest update: Fire under control at Summa St. Thomas Hospital @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3CeeTj2ncl — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) October 13, 2017

He also said the 3-alarm fire status is not due to the intensity, but because of the concern of safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We streamed live video from the scene:

© 2017 WKYC-TV