6 year-old hospitalized for apparent overdose in Akron

Paramedics responded to a home Wednesday for a 6 year-old who seemed to have overdosed around 9:30 p.m.

The incident occurred at 2946 Popham Street.

According to reports, the child responded to Narcan while in transit to the hospital.

The 6 year-old and a 14 year-old sibling will be placed in Family Services.

No charges or police report have been filed at this time.

