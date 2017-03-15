WKYC
6 year-old hospitalized for apparent overdose in Akron

WKYC 7:47 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

Paramedics responded to a home Wednesday for a 6 year-old who seemed to have overdosed around 9:30 p.m. 

The incident occurred at 2946 Popham Street.

According to reports, the child responded to Narcan while in transit to the hospital.

The 6 year-old and a 14 year-old sibling will be placed in Family Services. 

No charges or police report have been filed at this time.

Stay with WKYC for updates as they become available.

 

