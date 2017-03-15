6 year-old hospitalized for apparent overdose in Akron

Paramedics responded to a home Wednesday for a 6 year-old who seemed to have overdosed around 9:30 p.m.
The incident occurred at 2946 Popham Street.
According to reports, the child responded to Narcan while in transit to the hospital.
The 6 year-old and a 14 year-old sibling will be placed in Family Services.
No charges or police report have been filed at this time.
Stay with WKYC for updates as they become available.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs