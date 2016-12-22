Akron barbershop shooting suspect arrested

AKRON - A suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred at an Akron barbershop has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals announced Thursday.
According to a news release, Robert Rodgers, 24, has been arrested and charged on three counts of felonious assault with a firearm.
Rodgers allegedly shot three people inside RP's Blade Academy Dec. 3 following a confrontation with a man at the barbershop.
Authorities learned that Rodgers was staying at the 1300 block of Weathervane Lane in Akron. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday.
