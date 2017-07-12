Akron boy's father speaks out on mowed lawn feud

AKRON - The father of an Akron boy who recently became the center of a complaint for mowing his neighbor's lawn spoke to WKYC on Wednesday.

The father said he was shocked when he received a letter in the mail from the Summit County Prosecutor stating his 10-year-old son was to have no contact with his neighbor, 68-year-old James Muffet.

WKYC tried to make contact with Muffet Monday, but received no answer at the door.

According to a police report, the incident happened June 26.

Muffet's compliant alleges 10-year-old Zachary Wilson mowed his lawn without permission and cut the grass too short, damaging the lawn.

The notice from the prosecutor's office states that Wilson is no have no contact directly or indirectly with Muffet.

© 2017 WKYC-TV