Akron business owner holds burglar at gunpoint

August 07, 2017

AKRON - A burglar was arrested after he was held at gunpoint by a business owner until police arrived.

Police say 33-year-old Robert Faris attempted to break into the TR Construction Company at the 1000 block of Bank Street.

During the break-in, the company's owner held Faris at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Police say Faris admitted to burglarizing the business at least 10 times before in order to steal items to support a drug habit.

Faris was charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

