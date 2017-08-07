Akron business owner holds burglar at gunpoint

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AKRON - A burglar was arrested after he was held at gunpoint by a business owner until police arrived.

Police say 33-year-old Robert Faris attempted to break into the TR Construction Company at the 1000 block of Bank Street.

During the break-in, the company's owner held Faris at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Police say Faris admitted to burglarizing the business at least 10 times before in order to steal items to support a drug habit.

Faris was charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

© 2017 WKYC-TV