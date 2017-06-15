Service restored after chemical spill halts Akron METRO bus routes

AKRON, Ohio -- Bus service has resumed in the Akron area after a chemical spill temporarily halted all operations early Friday.

METRO RTA in Summit County had to shut down all services around 4 a.m. because of a spill near the Kenmore Boulevard office.

Crews were cleared to return to the building shortly before 5 a.m.

“Minor delays” are still possible Friday morning as a result.

