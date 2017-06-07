WKYC
Close

Akron Children's Hospital hands out 'Just a Kid From Akron' onesies

Akron Children's Hospital handing out LeBron-inspired onesies

Amani Abraham, WKYC 6:37 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

AKRON - Akron Children's Hospital is joining in on the excitement surrounding the NBA finals by outfitting newborns with LeBron James-inspired onesies. 

The hospital is handing out more than 140 onesies with the phrase "Just a Kid From Akron" and the hashtag #AkronBorn. 

Last week, Cleveland Cavs General Manager David Griffin donated "Born to Eat. Sleep. Defend the Land." onesies to Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital. 

READ MORE I  Cleveland Clinic makes Cavaliers fans out of newborn babies

If you're interested in the onesies donated to Cleveland Clinic Children's, a $25 donation will get you one and another will be provided to the hospital.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers no strangers to playoff comebacks

WKYC

LeBron James moves up on Forbes' list of top paid athletes

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories