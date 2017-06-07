AKRON - Akron Children's Hospital is joining in on the excitement surrounding the NBA finals by outfitting newborns with LeBron James-inspired onesies.

The hospital is handing out more than 140 onesies with the phrase "Just a Kid From Akron" and the hashtag #AkronBorn.

Last week, Cleveland Cavs General Manager David Griffin donated "Born to Eat. Sleep. Defend the Land." onesies to Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

If you're interested in the onesies donated to Cleveland Clinic Children's, a $25 donation will get you one and another will be provided to the hospital.

