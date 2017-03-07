Akron Community Foundation hosts Savannah James at 'For Women, Forever' dinner

Savannah and LeBron James pictured at the Akron Community Foundation's 'For Women, Forever' endowment dinner. (Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

AKRON - It was a packed house Tuesday night in Akron to celebrate women, as the Akron Community Foundation hosted Savannah James at its annual "For Women, Forever," endowment dinner.

Our very own Sara Shookman served as the emcee of the event.

Even LeBron and J.R. Smith and his wife were on hand at the Hilton Fairlawn to honor their "SHE-ros," those women who've made a difference in our lives.

To serve in that role for the next generation, Mrs. James is launching a new mentorship project at her alma mater, Buchtel High School. She officially introduced the Women of Our Future initiative, which pairs 8th and 9th grade girls with volunteer mentors.

"LeBron and I have always shared the same vision for Akron," Savannah told the guests at the dinner. "We want the young kids growing up in this community to be proud of where they come from. When someone asks where you are from, we want them to say Akron with confidence and pride."

