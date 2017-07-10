Akron considers putting Narcan in schools

AKRON, Ohio -- Narcan will take center stage Monday night in Akron.

Members of the Akron Public Schools board will discuss a proposed policy to make Narcan available in middle and high schools.

Ohio.com reports that no students have overdosed on school property, but the district wants to be prepared.

If this policy is approved it would be in place by the start of the upcoming school year.

