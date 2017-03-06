Akron council member pushes for dry precinct after deadly shootings

AKRON - An Akron City Council member is pushing to "dry up" a precinct after two deadly shootings were reported on the city's southeast side.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples has started the process to circulate petitions to put an option on the ballot in September that would restrict the sale of alcohol in precinct 5-I.
The precinct includes the area of South Arlington Street where a 33-year-old security guard was shot and killed outside of the Game 7 Bar and Grille on Saturday after 9 p.m.
On Jan. 28, D’Cortez Taylor, 23, of Akron, was shotdead inside of his vehicle in the parking lot of the bar.
