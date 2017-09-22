Akron couple faces human trafficking charges

(Photo: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

An Akron couple has been indicted on charges of human trafficking, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Friday.

A grand jury charged both Darren Townsend, 37, and Pearl Coffey, 34, with two counts each of Trafficking in Persons, a first degree felony. It's the first time that specific charge (which became reality in Ohio in 2011) has been used in Summit County. Most of the state's human trafficking cases are handled at the federal level.

Townsend and Coffey also face multiple charges of Compelling Prostitution and Corrupting Another with Drugs. The two are scheduled to be arraigned this coming Monday at 11 a.m. Judge Amy Corrigall-Jones will preside.

