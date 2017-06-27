Akron dad accused of causing baby son's brain injury

(Photo: Akron Police Department)

AKRON, Ohio -- A 21-year-old Akron dad has been arrested after his 3-month-old son suffered brain bleed and fractured ribs.

Akron police say Melijah Lacy faces a charge of felony child endangering after investigators determined the injuries to his child were non-accidental.

Authorities say the boy’s injuries “appeared to be from multiple incidents.”

The baby was placed in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.

