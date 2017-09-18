Akron father shoots 2-year-old in head while unloading gun

AKRON - A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head when her father's gun went off.

According to police, 27-year-old Dexter Brooks, of Dunbar Drive, was attempting to unload a handgun when he fired a shot. The shot went through a staircase and into a lower level bathroom, where it struck Brooks' 2-year-old daughter.

The girl was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she is still listed in critical condition.

Brooks is charged with child endangering.

